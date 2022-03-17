Eastside Distilling (EAST) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eastside Distilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eastside Distilling and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 275 1270 1445 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 107.47%. Given Eastside Distilling’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.28 Eastside Distilling Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -25.69

Eastside Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.