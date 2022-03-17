easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 739.45 ($9.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.75) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.12) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.60) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,837.45). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,940.86). Insiders purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 528.51 ($6.87) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 611.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.24).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

