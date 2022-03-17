Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,731,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,555,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 849,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 332,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,273,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,713,000 after purchasing an additional 207,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,229,000.

EVV stock remained flat at $$11.52 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,889. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

