eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.92.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,596. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.