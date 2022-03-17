EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Director Buys $495,485.00 in Stock

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SATS opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.67.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.