EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Director Buys $495,485.00 in Stock

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SATS opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,687,000 after purchasing an additional 147,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,482,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 866,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after buying an additional 548,227 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

