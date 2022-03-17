Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($61.54) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €51.50 ($56.59) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,167. Edenred has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

