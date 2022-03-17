Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.50.
Shares of EW stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,467 shares of company stock worth $26,866,226 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.