Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,467 shares of company stock worth $26,866,226 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

