Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

