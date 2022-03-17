Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $161.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,951. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.82.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,433. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

