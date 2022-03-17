Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $276.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.