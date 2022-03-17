Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Eliem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 65,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

