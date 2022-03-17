Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $172,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 623,818 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,188. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

