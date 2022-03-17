Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 949,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 1,431,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of Emera stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. Emera has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

