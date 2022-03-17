Emercoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $10,001.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,861,279 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

