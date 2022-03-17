Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EMR opened at GBX 80.11 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.20. Empresaria Group has a 1 year low of GBX 49.31 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £39.94 million and a P/E ratio of -44.72.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary and contract, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

