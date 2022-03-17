Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:EMR opened at GBX 80.11 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.20. Empresaria Group has a 1 year low of GBX 49.31 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £39.94 million and a P/E ratio of -44.72.
