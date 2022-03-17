Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s 9th Largest Position

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 2.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 4,173,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,591. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

