Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.53

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.53 and traded as high as C$56.46. Enbridge shares last traded at C$55.82, with a volume of 10,823,745 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

