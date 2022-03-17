Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

