Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Encore Wire worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 303.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 99.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 107.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire stock opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

