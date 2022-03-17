Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 3.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after acquiring an additional 164,907 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 223.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.84. 50,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,467 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

