Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,367,790 shares of company stock worth $609,101,430 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,074,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

