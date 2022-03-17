Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.79. 241,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.70. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

