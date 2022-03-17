Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,020 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock remained flat at $$62.54 during trading on Thursday. 792,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,090. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

