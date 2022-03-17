Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Entegris by 105.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $134.73. 25,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

