Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Announces Earnings Results

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,843. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 376,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

