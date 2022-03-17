Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ TRDA opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $36.85.
In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley bought 5,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
