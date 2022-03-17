Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $36.85.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley bought 5,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

