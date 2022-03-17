Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Envela has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Envela Company Profile (Get Rating)
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
