Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Envela has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

