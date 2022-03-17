Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Acquires $124,729.92 in Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

