Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Acquires $124,729.92 in Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EVA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.
About Enviva Partners (Get Rating)
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
