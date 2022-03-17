EOS (EOS) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $234.10 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,049,734,993 coins and its circulating supply is 983,148,768 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

