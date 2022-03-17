EPAM Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,398 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 477% compared to the average volume of 1,109 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $2,477,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $56.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.72. 3,724,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

