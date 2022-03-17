Epic Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,115.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004000 BTC on exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $35,115.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00035480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,898,752 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

