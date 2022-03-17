EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 662,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 679,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,747. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,842,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

