Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $274.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $274.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.91.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

