Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

