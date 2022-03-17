Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ETON remained flat at $$3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 105,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,237. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

