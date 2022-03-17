European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.