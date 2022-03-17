Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after buying an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,518,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $322.83 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.03.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

