Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 86,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

