Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NEM stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

