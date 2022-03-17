EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $17.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.54.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.56 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 10.38 and a 1 year high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is 12.17 and its 200 day moving average is 15.87.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.