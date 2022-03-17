Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.16. 118,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,262. The company has a market capitalization of $182.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $211,952 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

