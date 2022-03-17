Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.53 ($0.05), with a volume of 27427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of £10.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18.

About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

