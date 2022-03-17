EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.89

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Separately, AlphaValue lowered EVN to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.
EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)
EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.
