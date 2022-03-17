Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 341,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

