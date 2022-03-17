Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

