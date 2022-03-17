Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 3,473 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.

TELA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 5,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,215. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $170.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 57.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

