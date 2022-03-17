Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

XGN opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59. Exagen has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Natixis purchased a new position in Exagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 67.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

