Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after buying an additional 121,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 399.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $189.47 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $194.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

