Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $203,779.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,928 shares of company stock worth $1,282,929. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

