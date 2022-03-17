Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $167,076,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after acquiring an additional 507,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,198,000 after acquiring an additional 394,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $16,443,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPX opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

